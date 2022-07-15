After an overall cool first month and a half of the summer, it appears that more in the way of typical mid-summer heat and humidity will try to work into Central New York more so this weekend and next week.

The record, searing heatwaves and high humidity across the Plains and Upper Midwest much of this summer is going to inch closer to the region over the coming days.

While the core of the heat and humidity, mid 90s and 100s stay out west and across the Plains, we do feel pretty confident that more 80s and 90 something degree readings will be felt more so this weekend through at least next week rather than 70s and low 80s we’ve had much of this summer thus far.

It also appears we could see more rounds of showers and storms at times compared to lack of rain for many we’ve seen so far this summer across the area.

The reason we think the hotter and muggier air is going to reach CNY at least temporarily is because the jet stream is expected to move a little farther north and east to near the Northeast.

How long will the jet stream flirt with us is going to dictate how long it stays warmer and unsettled at times too. Bottom line, get ready to deal with more typical July weather coming up.