Mid summer heat & humidity returning soon

Whether you enjoy the mid summer heat and humidity, or not, many have been wondering what happened to the summer heat the last week or so. Prior to Tuesday, the temperature in Syracuse had not reached 80 or higher for a high in a week! Tuesday the official high was 81 breaking that streak.

Why so cool lately? Well, I think we all know the main driving force of the weather is the jet stream, the main river of air in the atmosphere that controls the movement of air masses and storm systems. This river of air has been mainly south of us the past week, but it’s position is going to change slowly but surely over the coming days shifting north.

This northerly shift of the jet stream will allow some of the steamy air to the south to build north and remind us that it is still August. So highs are expected to go from the low 80s midweek to the mid to upper 80s come Friday into the first full weekend of August thanks to this change at the jet stream level.

The jet stream should push farther north early to mid next week allowing more intense heat and humidity to build in from the south with highs possibly touching or exceeding 90 degrees for the first time since mid July!

Bottom line…get ready to do what you can to stay cool! Whether finding a place to swim, and or staying in Air Conditioning. The dog days of summer aren’t done with CNY just yet.

