SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Feeling summery out there as we head into the official start of the summer season. Do we stay dry to kick off summer? Details are below.

NICE START TO THE SUMMER SEASON!

Summer starts at 10:58 Wednesday morning, and it will feel like it.

High pressure aloft building just to our north midweek leads to another warmer than average day on Wednesday under more sunshine. Highs are expected to rise into the low to mid 80s to kick off the summer season.

HUMIDITY STAYS IN CHECK, FOR NOW…

Despite the warmup taking place much of this week, humidity should remain in check for the most part too. Dew points will be in the 50s to around 60 through Thursday.

By the time we end the week and move into the weekend, however, dew points will be climbing well into the 60s, which will make it feel quite stuffy/sticky outside, and something we haven’t felt this year yet.

AS HUMIDITY INCREASES SO TOO WILL THE RAIN CHANCES…

Through midweek, dry weather should persist overall thanks to high pressure nearby, but ironically that area of high pressure will be responsible for delivering wetter changes late this week into the weekend.

Wednesday is dry for most, while on Thursday we expect clouds to increase with a few showers possible during the second half of the day. It’s cooler Thursday too, mainly 70s, due to the additional cloud cover and few afternoon showers drifting in.

The chances for more numerous showers and even a few storms will go up Friday into the weekend, especially Saturday, along with the humidity as mentioned above. Despite the increasing odds of showers and a few storms late in the week into the weekend temperatures are still expected to warm into the low 80s.

So, if you have outdoor plans e.g., graduation, pool party, golf, any other outdoor activities this weekend you’ll want to be sure to keep an eye on the radar and have a backup plan, or some type of coverage like a tent.