SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a great start to spring, the weather won’t be as nice the rest of the week, but it does stay at or above average temperature wise. Check out the details below…

Clouds increase, but most stay dry overnight

Cool with clouds on the increase tonight in advance of a backdoor cold front sneaking in from the north. There could be a few snow showers developing towards morning mainly north of Syracuse up towards Watertown and the North Country, but most stay dry tonight.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 30 across the region.

What are the chance for precipitation this week?

The sky turns cloudier later Monday night into Tuesday as a backdoor cold front inches in from the north, but is any precipitation expected on Tuesday? For most, no, but a few scattered snow and rain showers are possible mainly north of Syracuse up across the North Country.

That same backdoor cold front begins to slide back to the north through the area later in the day Wednesday into Wednesday evening which we think may produce a few scattered rain showers.

Rain chances go up late Wednesday night into Thursday thanks to a strong storm system moving through.

Spring feel sticks around too!

Temperatures should be above average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s to low 50s Tuesday, warmest readings south of Syracuse, and into the low to perhaps mid 50s Wednesday.

As of now, the end of the week looks to be drier and cooler. A cold front moves through Thursday night so the end of the weeks looks to be drier. However, this drier air is cooler so temperatures may only be in the 40s.

First spring weekend not very spring-like

Unfortunately, weather goes downhill for weekend

After Friday’s break a new area of low pressure developing in the middle of the country tracks up into the Great Lakes. This is a track that normally means rain at the start this time of year. With the precipitation starting close to sunrise Saturday, temperatures may be cool enough for a bit of snow to start. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Low pressure heads up the St. Lawrence valley Saturday night and the northwesterly winds on the backside brings in enough cool air aloft for rain and snow showers for Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates.