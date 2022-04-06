SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy one more mild and dry day before our weather turns soggy and cool the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY:

Any showers south of Syracuse this morning quickly taper off by 8 or 9 am. Then, we can enjoy a pleasant afternoon as the sun sneaks out.

Highs return to the 50s to around 60 again, but there will be a breeze kicking up out of the east-southeast over 20 mph at times that makes it feel a little cooler.

Another round of more significant widespread rain is expected Wednesday night, after 10 o’clock, into Thursday, as a slow-moving cold front moves in from the west.

THURSDAY:

An inch or more of rain is possible with this round of rain, and upwards of 2 inches is possible east of I-81. This rainfall may lead to a bit of localized flash flooding mainly south and east of Syracuse, but no widespread flooding is expected at this time.

Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain, but at this point the greatest threat of flooding appears to be across Eastern NY where the heaviest rain looks to fall on Thursday.

Highs Thursday should be cooler with the rain and clouds. Highs should be within a few degrees of 50.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest updates!