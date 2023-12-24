SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It wasn’t a pretty start to the holiday weekend, and while the rest of the Christmas weekend won’t look great, it will turn milder and probably brighter for Christmas itself. Find out how mild it gets, and the chances of precipitation this week below…

No real fanfare for snow lovers thru Christmas

It looks like no weather-related travel issues other than some fog and a bit of drizzle/mist that may slow you down a bit if you are heading out for the Christmas Eve services, and or gatherings with friends and family.

The fog should pose no trouble for Santa as he has Rudolph to lead the way!

Temperatures in the Syracuse area hold in the mid to upper 30s through midnight and won’t drop any lower than the mid 30s for most through the overnight as Santa does his thing.

Santa is delivering mild weather to CNY

Yes, the only White Christmas that is happening for us is in our dreams, especially since it looks like highs will be well into the 40s to possibly 50 on Christmas itself if enough glimpses of the sun come out during the afternoon! That would be about 15 degrees above normal but well short of the record high of 66 degrees set on Christmas Day 1932.

Stays mild & turns damp again after Christmas

Precipitation returns to central New York by Tuesday afternoon/evening, but because we are still unseasonably mild it will be in the form of rain showers for CNY.

Expect damp weather to continue through the middle of the week with a steadier rain, heavy at times likely on Wednesday followed by scattered rain showers Thursday.

Highs through the middle of the upcoming week stay close to 50! Sorry snow lovers. The frustrating start to the winter of 2023-24 continues…

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates. There’s some light at the end of the snowless tunnel snow lovers/winter enthusiasts…