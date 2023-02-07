SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Expect some showers, mild weather, and gusty winds Tuesday. This mild and active wet weather pattern isn’t breaking anytime soon. Details are below…

Turns mild again

Sorry snow lovers/winter enthusiasts, more mild air is waiting in the wings starting Tuesday.

Yup, that’s right, the overall very mild winter of 2022-23 continues. We think highs in the 40s will be commonplace around CNY for much of the rest of this week.

More splashing & not shoveling midweek

Tuesday starts dry and chilly with some sun but turns damp with a bit of rain developing after 2 or 3 pm ahead and with a weak cold front. It may be cool enough up over the Tug Hill for a bit of snow to mix in.

It’s going to turn pretty windy too with a south wind kicking up and importing the milder air into the region, as highs should make it into the low to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.

After a mainly dry Wednesday with maybe a bit of sun in the afternoon, a more significant batch of primarily rain is slated to arrive with a stronger storm system Thursday. Rain MAY start as a little bit of an icy mix mainly north and east of Syracuse Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates.