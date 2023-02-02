SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A relatively quiet and mild day for Central New York Thursday before a dramatic change starting tonight. Details are below…

Milder Thursday, but a dramatic change follows

It’s windy and briefly milder Thursday under some more sun, especially during the afternoon.

Highs are expected to warm well into the 30s which is going to feel ‘warm’ compared to what’s coming Friday-Saturday! However, a gusty southwest wind will add a bite to the air though with wind chills in the 20s.

A taste of the arctic ahead…

An arctic blast with the coldest air of the season nose dives into the Northeast to end the week.

The arrival is heralded by a quick burst of snow Thursday evening between 8 and 10 pm. It won’t be a lot of snow (an inch or less for most) but falls in a short period of time with whiteout conditions possible. If you are travelling Thursday evening after the commute, be aware of rapidly changing conditions and keep an eye on the radar.

Overnight Thursday we’ll have some lingering snow showers as temperatures plunge from the 30s in the evening to single digits by sunrise. Temperatures hover in the single digits all day long Friday.

The biggest danger though is the subzero wind chill temperatures Friday into Saturday. On Friday, for example, temperatures in the single digits combined with winds gusting to 30 mph at times will produce wind chills of 15 to 25 below around Syracuse but 30 below or lower to the northeast of Syracuse.

That means if you are outside and not prepared you can get frostbite in 10 minutes or less. Also, limit your pet’s outdoor exposure during this time.

Is this a change in the mild winter pattern?

Nope, this cold does not stick.

In fact, by Sunday our temperature is back to 40 degrees with more above normal temperatures expected for next week, despite what the groundhog predicted Thursday morning.