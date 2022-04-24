SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a gorgeous end to the last full weekend of April, we stay unseasonably mild/warm for another day before cooler changes take place.

TONIGHT:

It’s a bit breezy and mild tonight under a partly to at times mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the 50s for most, but 40s north and east of Syracuse in the normally cooler spots.

MONDAY:

The 70s to low 80s will carry over into Monday to start the new school and work week which will make it tough to go into to work and school. Most of Monday now looks to be dry too with clouds increasing during the afternoon and few showers are possible towards sunset, especially north and west of Syracuse ahead of a cold front.

Unfortunately, this cold front is going to change up the weather pattern to unseasonably cool, but at least mainly dry conditions under some sunshine.

MIDWEEK:

We start Tuesday damp with some lingering showers but turn drier by the late morning and afternoon with even some sun developing. Highs are closer to 60 Tuesday, but even cooler air blows into CNY Tuesday night into Wednesday as another reinforcing cold front swings through.

Behind this front we turn chilly for Wednesday with a few rain and dare I say snow and graupel showers. I know, but any snow falling is expected to just be in the air with no accumulation at least.

We should see at least a little sun at times Wednesday, but more so to end the week.

Unfortunately, there is likely going to be a pretty persistent stiff wind with us Wednesday through Friday adding a chill to the air. Highs Wednesday are likely going to be stuck in the 40s, but we should moderate slowly thereafter to round out the week and the month of April.