SYRACUSE, N.Y. – After a great start to spring, the weather won't be quite as nice the rest of the week, but it does stay mild. Check out the details below…

Still feeling good out there!

Temperatures remain above average through much of the rest of the week with highs rising into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday, near 55 Thursday and mid to perhaps upper 40s to round out the week.

As of now, the end of the week looks to be cooler and more seasonable, but not bad in the wake of a late Thursday afternoon cold front. Highs drop back into the 40s for Friday.

What are the precipitation chances the rest of the week

The backdoor cold front that snuck through Tuesday afternoon begins to slide back to the north through the area later in the day Wednesday into Wednesday evening which we think may produce a few spotty rain showers.

Rain chances go up late Wednesday night into Thursday thanks to a stronger storm system and its cold front moving through.

A general quarter to half an inch of rain appears to be in store for CNY between late Wednesday night and sunset Thursday.

Behind the Thursday cold front, we turn drier Thursday night into Friday with some sun returning to end the week too.

Unfortunately, the weather goes downhill for the weekend

First weekend of spring is unfortunately not looking very spring-like.

After Friday’s break a new area of low pressure developing in the middle of the country tracks up into the Great Lakes west of CNY. This is a track that normally supports rain at the start this time of year. However, with the precipitation starting close to sunrise Saturday, temperatures may be just cool enough for a bit of snow at the onset of the precipitation, especially north and east of Syracuse. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Low pressure heads up the St. Lawrence valley Saturday night and northwesterly winds on the backside brings in enough cool air aloft for any leftover rain to probably mix with if not end as a little snow/flurries on Sunday.

Highs are likely going to be in the 40s over the weekend, but the wind provides an extra chill.

Stay tuned for updates.