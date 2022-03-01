SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s a milder start to March and meteorological spring!

At a glance:

Not as cold this afternoon, a bit of snow and rain expected

A coating to an inch of snow for most, but a few more inches around the Tug Hill tonight

More snow for all Wednesday night followed by a shot of colder air again for the last half of the week

THIS AFTERNOON (Welcome to March and Meteorological Spring):

We thaw out this rest of today as highs warm into the low 40s. Unfortunately, a breeze between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts out of the south will make it feel more like the low 30s much of the afternoon.

A fast-moving system, a clipper, dives in this afternoon and produces some snow and rain showers, mainly after 2 or 3 pm.

Most see little to no snow accumulation this afternoon, but there could be up to a slushy coating over the hills south of Syracuse. As much as 1 to 3 inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill through sunset where it’s a bit colder.

TONIGHT:

Any rain and snow showers change to just snow showers off Lake Ontario this evening across CNY with possibly a slushy coating to an inch for all, but upwards of a couple inches or so over the higher terrain.

WEDNESDAY:

There may be lingering lake flurries/snow showers and possibly a bit of freezing drizzle around to start Wednesday, otherwise much of Wednesday looks to be dry and cooler, more seasonable as highs reach the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

A developing storm system with a stronger cold front slides through the region Wednesday night. Some snow showers and squalls are likely Wednesday night.

It appears at least a good 1 to 3 inches of snow falls Wednesday night for most across CNY with locally higher amounts possible, especially across the higher terrain.

Temperatures drop into the teens to near 20 by daybreak Thursday with a gusty wind sending wind chills down into the single digits at times.

It looks like a chilly and quiet end to the week.