Milder pattern keeping frost threat away from CNY for awhile

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- After having the 9th warmest September on record, the 8th warmer than average September in a row by the way, it appears Mother Nature is at it again. The overall warmer than average temperatures appear to be sticking around over the coming days, probably right through the first part of October.

The jet stream isn’t showing any signs of dropping south of Central New York anytime soon and that means we’ll have a continuation of warmer than average temperatures during the day and night.

Check out the forecast overnight lows over the next week…

Eye popping right?! Some of those overnight lows are getting closer to the average daytime highs as we head through the first full week of October!

Also, thanks to the mild nights expected over the next 7 to 10 days, the risk for frost and the end of the growing season probably won’t be happening in the near future.

The average date for Syracuse to dip to 32° or lower for the first time is not until October 17th! The average first frost is nearly two weeks away. Last year, 2020, Syracuse experienced its first 32° or lower temperature on October 17th, right on time, climatologically speaking.