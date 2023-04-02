SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –It was a quick cool down to end this weekend but all signs point to a warm up early next week. Details are below…

Staying cool into Sunday night

With our skies staying clear the first half of tonight, it looks like temperatures across Central New York will have no problem dropping into the 20s shortly after sunset.

Overnight, though, as clouds increasing and a bit of a southeast wind picks up, we figure the temperatures bottom out then slowly rise and end up in the low 30s by sunrise.

Chill is quick to depart

The winter-like feel, however, won’t stay in Central New York that long.

Already by Monday our winds are turning into the southwest and that along with a mix of sun and clouds help push temperatures close to 60 by the late afternoon.

These southwest winds are out ahead of a cold front bringing a few light showers back into the region during the midday and afternoon.

Baseball returns to Syracuse Tuesday, but any weather issues?

The Syracuse Mets home opener is Tuesday afternoon, but will they be able to play ball?

Well, we are still ironing the details out, but it doesn’t look too bad right now. The steadiest of the rain is in the morning but we are drying out but staying cloudy for the afternoon. Game time is at 2:05 at NBT Bank Stadium. Fingers crossed this mainly dry forecast holds. Stay tuned for updates.

Warmth headed back for midweek

A piece of the warmth that was over Central New York Saturday is back for Wednesday. Although we won’t see as much sunshine, southwesterly winds transport 60s to near 70 air back over us.

An approaching cold front means more in the ways of showers and storms for us.