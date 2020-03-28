Minimal flood threat despite heavy rain this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — We have a storm system impacting us this weekend that will likely bring more than an inch of rainfall to some areas in central New York.

We don’t think widespread flooding is a concern, but some poor drainage areas could experience ponding late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Rivers, creeks and streams will certainly be running higher than they have been by Monday. Areas that typically experience spring flooding like the Black River, Chenango River and Tioughnioga River are ones we’re keeping an eye on. Right now, the forecast is for these rivers to come close to, but not go into, minor flood stage.

The best chance for stronger thunderstorms on Sunday is in Western New York and the western Southern Tier. This is also where there is a bigger threat for flash flooding. A few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible around central New York Sunday, but the severe weather and flood threats are low.

Rain showers continue Monday but we should be done with the heavy rain. Rivers are expected to crest by Monday morning.

