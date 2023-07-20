SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The area of abnormally dry conditions across Central New York continues to shrink given recent rainfall.

This is according to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

The only portions of our area where abnormally dry conditions persist are northeastern Madison and central and eastern Oneida counties.

Oswego County is now completely out of the abnormally dry category.

After the tenth-driest May on record, June brought with it above average rainfall in Syracuse.

As of the end of the day Wednesday, July rainfall is running just slightly below average.

About half the days in the month so far have provided at least some rainfall.

With showers and storms in store on the 7-day forecast, we will see if we can soon get all of Central New York out of the abnormally dry classification.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, the next level up, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.