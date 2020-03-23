Moderate to heavy snow falling across Syracuse area and Finger Lakes

Moderate to heavy wet snow falling early this afternoon across many parts of CNY, including the Greater Syracuse area. Roads are becoming slick and sloppy so if you have to travel just be careful and give yourself some extra time to reach your destination.

Snow will lighten up and probably mix with if not change to a bit of rain/drizzle from near Syracuse and I-81 points west after 3 or 4 pm.

