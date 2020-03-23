Moderate to heavy snow falling across Syracuse area and Finger Lakes

Closings
Moderate to heavy wet snow falling early this afternoon across many parts of CNY, including the Greater Syracuse area. Roads are becoming slick and sloppy so if you have to travel just be careful and give yourself some extra time to reach your destination.

Snow will lighten up and probably mix with if not change to a bit of rain/drizzle from near Syracuse and I-81 points west after 3 or 4 pm.

Click here to track the heaviest snow in CNY with Live Doppler 9, and click here to see how much snow is expected across the area through early tonight.

