Monday morning commute is slow, but not impossible; how much snow fell Sunday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pinging of sleet on your window Monday morning, means our weather window for heavy snow is over for Central New York Monday.

Snowfall Sunday night was 2-4″ in Central New York with slightly higher amounts west of Syracuse.

There is a bit of a lull in the precipitation Monday morning which will give road crews a chance to clear up the roads some.

Sleet and Sunday night’s snow are making roads slippery this morning

While we won’t see any significant additional snowfall Monday morning in Central New York, roads will still be slippery with occasional showers of sleet through midday Monday.

More widespread snow is in the forecast Monday afternoon with most locations picking up 1 to 3″ of additional snowfall.

Monday evening’s commute will be slippery due to that falling snow.