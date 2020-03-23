Monday snowfall reports

It had been nearly 3 weeks since central New York has picked up measurable snow, but four days into the spring season on Monday that changed. Most areas received about 2 to 6 inches of heavy wet snow with locally higher amounts. The Syracuse airport picked up 6.3″ of snow from the late March storm system! You may think it was the snowiest March 23rd on record for Syracuse, but back in 1950 nearly 8 inches of snow fell in Syracuse!

Yes, it was about double the amount of snow we thought would occur for many, including the Syracuse area. Why did so much more snow fall? The intensity of the snow during the midday and afternoon overcame the late March sun and marginal temperatures. This caused the precipitation to remain in the form of snow and not mix with or change to rain for most of the area.

The silver lining of the heavy wet snowfall was that it certainly brightened/beautified the landscape across CNY!