Monday was warmest day of 2020 so far for Syracuse

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

While you enjoyed the warm Spring-like weather in central New York Monday, realize that for a nice as the day was Syracuse it was far from a record high.

At 2:50 pm this afternoon it touched 72 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That made it the warmest day so far in 2020 and the warmest day since last October 1st, 160 days ago!

However, the record high for the date is 78 degrees set in 2016!

The warmest March day ever is 87 on March 30th 1986.

Today is the warmest day of the week. The forecast Tuesday is for mid 50s with some rain.