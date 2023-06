SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — We promised you some much needed, soaking rain Monday and Mother Nature delivered!

Central New York had the most precipitation in a single day Monday than any other day so far in 2023.

The graph shows the daily recorded precipitation in inches beginning January 1st through June 12th, 2023.

The Syracuse Airport, where official climate data is recorded for Syracuse, reported 1.49″ of precipitation for Monday, June 13th.

This was the most amount of daily precipitation recorded so far for 2023!

Monday was the first time since April 30th that more than an inch of precipitation fell, and that was 1.10″. That was also the first and only time more than inch of precipitation was recorded this year.

We are coming out of the 10th driest May record dating back to 1902, and the 3rd least snowy winter season dating back to 1949 (when record data started being recorded at the Syracuse Airport).

June started off just as dry as May ended, but a soaking low pressure system drenched CNY with much needed rain. Thankfully the rain didn’t fall too hard to cause any flash flooding concerns.

The short-term weather pattern is favoring more chances of rain, especially for Wednesday June 14th. Our brown lawns, droopy plants, and water bills will happy about that!

Want to know how much rain fell where you live on Monday? Check out the list below of reports from the National Weather Service in Binghamton and Buffalo:

CAYUGA COUNTY

1.7 NE WILLETS 2.14 IN

SCIPIO CENTER 2.13 IN

AURORA 2.4 N 1.98 IN

AUBURN 8.3 SSE 1.97 IN

AUBURN 1.83 IN

AUBURN 1.46 IN

CATO 1.44 IN

AUBURN 5.1 WNW 1.28 IN

CAYUGA 4.0 NNE 1.19 IN

CAYUGA 1.7 NE 1.13 IN

2.0 N CAYUGA 1.10 IN

PORT BYRON 1.05 IN

VENICE CENTER 0.72 IN

CHENANGO COUNTY

GREENE 1.35 IN

GREENE 1.26 IN

OXFORD 0.8 NNW 1.13 IN

AFTON 1.09 IN

1 N SHERBURNE 1.09

SOUTH NEW BERLIN 0.5 NNE 1.02 IN

SHERBURNE 0.92 IN

NORWICH COOP 0.88 IN

PLYMOUTH 0.54 IN

NORWICH 0.51 IN

CORTLAND COUNTY

FREETOWN 1.0 NE 1.41 IN

WILLET 1.8 E 0.92 IN

MARATHON 0.90 IN

DELAWARE COUNTY

WALTON 1.31 IN

DELHI 6.6 WNW 1.26 IN

LONG EDDY 6.5 NNE 1.15 IN

AFTON 1.09 IN

FRANKLIN 1.09 IN

HARPERSFIELD 0.94 IN

DEPOSIT 0.91 IN

ANDES 0.89 IN

HOBART 4.8 ESE 0.87 IN

EAST SIDNEY 0.77 IN

MARGARETVILLE 0.69 IN

ROXBURY 0.62 IN

JEFFERSON COUNTY

CAPE VINCENT 0.33 IN

PHILADELPHIA 0.16 IN

BELLEVILLE 0.15 IN

WELLESLEY ISLAND 0.10 IN

WATERTOWN AIRPORT 0.08 IN

CALCIUM 0.04 IN

TYLERSVILLE 0.04 IN

ANTWERP 0.02 IN

LEWIS COUNTY

OSCEOLA 0.02 IN

HARRISBURG 0.01 IN

MADISON COUNTY

MUNNSVILLE 1.51 IN

CHITTENANGO 2.1 ESE 1.43 IN

CAZENOVIA 2.9 SE 1.26 IN

MORRISVILLE 1.25 IN

EARLVILLE 1.21 IN

ONEIDA 0.4 NW 1.20 IN

MORRISVILLE 6 S 1.20 IN

0.7 SE ERIEVILLE (SNOTEL) 1.20 IN

EARLVILLE 3.0 E 1.04 IN

2 N SULLIVAN 0.88 IN

BROOKFIELD 0.83 IN

ONEIDA COUNTY

WESTMORELAND 1.34 IN

ROME 4.8 SSE 1.27 IN

WESTMORELAND 4 N 1.27 IN

DURHAMVILLE 3.5 NNW 1.21 IN

SYLVAN BEACH 1.6 NW 1.10 IN

WESTMORELAND 1.04 IN

GRIFFISS AIRFIELD 1.03 IN

SAUQUOIT 1.6 WSW 1.01 IN

HOLLAND PATENT 1.1 WNW 1.00 IN

NEW HARTFORD 1.0 WSW 0.93 IN

CAMDEN 0.93 IN

POINT ROCK 0.6 SE 0.92 IN

OTTER LAKE 0.73 IN

WOODGATE 0.70 IN

REMSEN 0.56 IN

ONONDAGA COUNTY

CAMILLUS 2.08 IN

SKANEATELES 1.89 IN

SKANEATELES 0.8 NNW 1.75 IN

MARCELLUS 1.65 IN

CAMILLUS 2.3 SSE 1.63 IN

SKANEATELES 9.1 SE 1.55 IN

CICERO 1.51 IN

SYRACUSE AIRPORT 1.49 IN

WESTVALE 2.3 SSW 1.44 IN

FAIRMOUNT 1.43 IN

1 S BENNETTS CORNERS 1.42 IN

CLAY 1.40 IN

SYRACUSE 2.7 S 1.34 IN

SYRACUSE 1.34 IN

BREWERTON 1.5 ESE 1.33 IN

BALDWINSVILLE 3.5 NE 1.32 IN

MARCELLUS 1.32 IN

TULLY 1.31 IN

JAMESVILLE 1.30 IN

FAYETTEVILLE 1.28 IN

JORDAN 1.27 IN

CLAY 4.6 NW 1.24 IN

BREWERTON LOCK 23 1.23 IN

CAMILLUS 1.0 W 1.22 IN

CAMILLUS 1.22 IN

PHOENIX 1.20 IN

1 WNW MARCELLUS 1.18 IN

TULLY 1.18 IN

TULLY 1.17 IN

APULIA STATION 1.14 IN

MANLIUS 1.13 IN

SYRACUSE 1.12 IN

OTISCO 1.09 IN

CLAY 1.07 IN

SYRACUSE 4.2 SSW 1.05 IN

MINOA 0.93 IN

BALDWINSVILLE 0.82 IN

OSWEGO COUNTY

OSWEGO 1.44 IN

CENTRAL SQUARE 0.61 IN

OSWEGO AIRPORT 0.53 IN

REDFIELD 0.06 IN

OTSEGO COUNTY

MILFORD 1.2 E 1.67 IN

SPRINGFIELD 1.28 IN

COOPERSTOWN 1.27 IN

LAURENS 1.25 IN

MARYLAND 1.8 W 1.24 IN

RICHFIELD SPRINGS 1.23 IN

RICHFIELD SPRINGS 4.6 SSE 1.19 IN

HARTWICK 1.13 IN

1.2 N COOPERSTOWN 0.50 IN

SENECA COUNTY

SENECA FALLS 2.02 IN

LODI 1.97 IN

WATERLOO 0.99 IN

ROMULUS 0.79 IN

TOMPKINS COUNTY

BERKSHIRE 1.29 IN

NEWFIELD HAMLET 4.3 S 1.22 IN

SLATERVILLE SPRINGS 1.03 IN

TRUMANSBURG 0.4 WNW 0.97 IN

GROTON 0.5 NW 0.94 IN

ITHACA 0.90 IN

DRYDEN 0.87 IN

GROTON 0.84 IN

EAST ITHACA 4.7 E 0.78 IN

ITHACA 6.4 E 0.77 IN

GROTON 3.2 SSW 0.74 IN

1.1 E FOREST HOME 0.73 IN

FREEVILLE 1.5 NE 0.72 IN

NEWFIELD HAMLET 1.8 NE 0.70 IN

FREEVILLE 3.7 W 0.69 IN

ITHACA 0.68 IN

ITHACA 0.68 IN

2 NE DRYDEN 0.62 IN

DRYDEN 0.62 IN

ITHACA AIRPORT 0.59 IN

WAYNE COUNTY

PULTNEYVILLE 2.27 IN

WILLIAMSON 2.23 IN

SODUS POINT 1.96 IN

PALMYRA 1.87 IN

LYONS 1.62 IN

NORTH ROSE 1.59 IN

WALWORTH 1.57 IN

WOLCOTT 1.30 IN

ONTARIO 1.22 IN

3 N MACEDON 1.10 IN

2 NE WOLCOTT 1.00 IN