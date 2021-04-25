Monday’s sunset marks a milestone

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Monday’s can be tough sometimes, but the Storm Team has a reason (or two) for you to celebrate on April 26th.

This Monday’s sunset is the first 8 p.m. sunset of 2021!

We will have almost 14 hours of daylight. It’s looking like a good one across Central New York too.

We will continue to gain daylight in the evening until late in June. The sunsets reach a peak of 8:48 p.m. on June 21st and stay that way through July 1st.

Sunsets will remain at 8:00 p.m. or later until August 19th. This adds up to 115 days, or 32% of the year!

The other reason to get excited, Monday night we have the chance to view our first supermoon of the year. It’s a full “pink” moon that is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth (its perigee).

The full moon will be about 222,212 miles away from earth. This will be the second closest point the moon will be to earth this year. It will crest at 11:31 p.m. Monday night.

The next full supermoon? May 26th, when it makes its closest approach to our planet. There’s also another one on June 24th.