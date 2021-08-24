More 90+ degree heat ahead in this hot summer of 2021

It doesn’t take a meteorologist to tell Central New Yorkers that it has been a hot and wet summer. How hot? It’s been the 5th warmest (73°) summer on record in Syracuse.

How many 90+ degree days have occurred this year through August 24th? 16. This time last year we had 21 which was the total as we did not feel another 90+ degree day after August 24th. That likely will not be the case this year thanks to 90+ degree heat expected at least for Wednesday and quite possibly Thursday too. The record total of 90+ degree days occurred back in 1955 when we had four weeks of 90 degree weather! That record will likely not be challenged.

If you have plans to be out and about Wednesday and Thursday be sure to stay hydrated, dress cool and take frequent breaks if you have to be out for an extended period of time during the afternoon and early evening. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be close to 90 degrees with 70+ degree dew points making it feel more like it’s well into the 90s to possibly as high as 100!

It appears we feel some relief at least briefly come Friday before the warmth and humidity make another run at us this weekend and probably trigger at least a few scattered showers and storms.