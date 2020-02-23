More active weather expected mid to late next week

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

While the weather this weekend in central New York is quiet and relatively mild we are keeping a close eye on what has the potential to be a more active end of next week.

We expect some precipitation to be around the area Tuesday into Wednesday but right now the system causing it looks to be relatively weak and the precipitation should be mainly rain as temperatures are rather mild.

However, by Wednesday morning a new area of low pressure is expected to form over the southern Appalachians. It will then track north ending up near central New York by Wednesday night. Given the storm track as well as the fact there will not be any cold air in place there should be a steadier, heavier rain at the onset of the precipitation late Wednesday afternoon/early evening.

Any rain should go over to snow Wednesday night as colder air wraps in behind the intensifying storm tracking northeast of CNY. The exact track will determine when that change takes place and how much snow we could end up with.

No matter the track of the storm on late Wednesday/Wednesday night, by Thursday the storm is heading into southeastern Canada and the west-northwesterly winds on the back side of the low will usher in colder air. There will also be a spray of lake effect snow showers and possibly more organized lake snow for late Thursday afternoon into Friday.

All of this is still several days from unfolding so be sure to stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team throughout the upcoming week for updates and more details.