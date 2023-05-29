SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) How much longer does the great weather last as many head back to work and school Tuesday? The details are below.

Sunshine continues to rule the sky

Central New York continues had some of the best weather in the country over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and it looks like it’s going to continue for the next several days too! As has been the case for the last several days, the ‘big picture’ for this week remains the same. A strong area of high pressure around the Northeast keeps us high and dry not only through to start the short work and school week for many, but beyond too!

Nighttime lows are expected to slowly come up too in mid-50s tonight and Tuesday night. This means more great sleeping weather! That is also a sign we aren’t going to be all that humid in these parts for the weekend. Enjoy! 😊

For those who have a pool and especially a solar cover for it, you will continue to have plenty of opportunities to warm it up through the week as highs stay in the 80s through midweek under more sun!

Any need for the umbrella/rain jacket this week?

You might think that our luck weather-wise would end by the time the long weekend is over.

That won’t be the case thanks to another area of high pressure sliding in from Eastern Canada Monday night/Tuesday through much of the rest of this week.

That said, our rain chances look to remain basically zero through Thursday. It’s not until later Friday into the start of the weekend that a backdoor cold front may trigger a few scattered showers/storms, but even that doesn’t look like much. Keep watering those plants/gardens.

Warm now, hot soon…

In addition to another long dry stretch to end May and start June, temperatures will remain well above average too with highs possibly touching 90 degrees Thursday/Friday in spots!