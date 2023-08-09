SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday, August 9, that tornadoes touched down in Vernon, Munnsville and Taberg on Monday, August 7.

The Vernon tornado (in Oneida County) was ranked as an EF1 storm with top winds of 90 mph. It initially touched down on College Hill Road, taking down trees as it moved across Crystal Springs Golf Course. The tornado was only on the ground for about 1.3 miles, then lifted when it reached Seneca Turnpike.

The Taberg tornado (also in Oneida County) was ranked as an EF1 storm but had top winds of 110 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 1.5 miles, touching down on Coal Hill Road where it took down two tree branches, but the worst damage was reported on Grission Lane where numerous trees were uprooted and downed, along with damage to a roof. The tornado dissipated at the intersection of Slater Road and Coal Hill Road.

Finally, an EF0 tornado touched down in Munnsville, Madison County with top winds of 85 mph. The tornado touched down on Bear Path Road and traveled 1.75 miles, snapping numerous trees and doing damage to a door on a shed.

This makes for a total of five tornadoes touching down in Central New York on Monday.

The National Weather Service found a tornado touched down in parts of Tompkins and Cortland Counties with winds of 90 mph and a rare EF3 tornado touched down in Lewis County.

Thankfully, there were no deaths, or even injuries, reported due to the tornadoes.