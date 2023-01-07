SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a Spring-like start to 2023, the Winter chill tries to sneak back this weekend. Details are below…

Is winter actually returning to Central New York?

Eh…. It’s trying. Winter weather has been on hiatus for a week and a half but will make at least somewhat of a reappearance in Central New York feeling wise anyways this weekend.

The rest of the weekend is snow free for the area.

After a quiet, and chillier Saturday night for most thanks to some clearing, especially north and east of Syracuse the better half of the weekend is ahead of CNY. Lows across the area by Sunday morning should be within a few degrees of 20 for many.

Ok, it feels more like winter, but could we get some sun, please?

Since you asked nicely, yes.

High pressure is building in from the northwest Saturday night. There is some low-level lake moisture trapped early Sunday morning causing a cloudier start but those should burn off by the late morning/midday hours and we end up with considerable amount of sun for the afternoon.

With the sun it is a more seasonable end to the weekend with mid 30s for highs. Enjoy the sunshine too!

A weak system passes by harmlessly to the south of CNY late Sunday night into Monday and we remain pretty nice for January to kick off the new week with some more sun and highs near 40.

Still, it doesn’t look like a major change to prolonged winter cold and snow for us here in Central New York in the near term. By the end of next week thinks could get more interesting. Click here to read the latest about a possible end of the week/weekend East Coast storm.