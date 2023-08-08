SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many of us are saying, “Stop raining!”. It was a very active night with flooding rains, and we’re not quite out of the woods just yet. More showers are on the way Tuesday, followed by some much needed dry weather Wednesday. Details below…

Still wet Tuesday

It’s still going… rain along a cold front continues to produce rain showers and pockets of heavy downpours early Tuesday morning.

Radar estimated observed precipitation over 24 hours Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The area of low pressure responsible for this flooding and wind damage is slowly moving to our north and east. This will bring the rain out of the area with it for a little while later this morning. We may even see some breaks of sun.

The dry time won’t last too long, however. Chances for rain go back up starting by lunchtime and lasting into the afternoon. Thankfully the rain will not be heavy enough to further aggravate the flooding system.

Thanks to us remain mostly cloudy it will be one of the cooler days we’ve seen recently with temperatures within a few degrees of 70 for most.

Any drier toward midweek?

Low pressure moves out Tuesday night as will the showers, so we are set up nicely on Wednesday. There is more sunshine than anything else and that is enough to push our temperatures back into the low 80s. A nice summer day.

