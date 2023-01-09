SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After a winter hiatus since shortly after Christmas, winter is going to try to make a return to Central New York and parts of the Northeast by the middle of January.

Confidence is growing for more rain than snow late this week

A big part of the energy for the upcoming late week storm comes from yet another strong storm system plowing into the West Coast early this week.

The intensifying storm that’s going to work into CNY and the Northeast late this week likely leads to mainly rain showers Thursday into Friday for us due to the lack of cold air and a storm track west of CNY. The rain may start as a little snow/mix mainly north and east of Syracuse Thursday morning, but most see just some rain showers.

So…no real snow late this week but it mayyy be a different storm to start the weekend?

Once the Thursday/Friday storm system and its cold front sneaks through Friday there are indications that a storm tries to develop along the front as it nears the East Coast Friday night into Saturday.

What could this mean for CNY? At this point, it appears the bulk of the precipitation (primarily wet snow) associated with this developing coastal storm impacts areas of Eastern NY and New England to start the weekend, while we just deal with a little lake effect snow here. However, a shift of one to two hundred miles farther west with this coastal storm and we could be impacted by accumulating snow here in CNY. Stay tuned for updates.

Do these storms signal a change in the pattern that is better for skiers and snowmobilers?

No, it doesn’t. The same computer models that we referred to regarding the storm(s) for the end of the week and start of the weekend are in good agreement that temperatures eventually warm back up again into the 40s during the third week in January (January 16-22).

There has been some chatter that changes in the shape and position of the polar vortex near the North Pole toward the end of January could lead to colder air and snowy weather to start out February. That is still way off on the horizon but could be a hopeful sign for winter enthusiasts.

Stay tuned for more details on the late week storm as we head through this week.