SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re breathing a sigh of relief as CNY enjoys a much needed break in the rain… for now. Details below:

Finally drying out

Heading into Wednesday evening most of Central New York stays dry. However, a few scattered showers have popped up over the Finger Lakes this afternoon and a few likely last until sunset.

Overnight our skies are partly cloudy, and we are seasonably mild with temperatures near 60.

Any break of dry weather is short

It looks like Central New York only gets a short reprieve from the showers and storms.

A cold front is dropping south from the Great Lakes and that should lead to some showers and storms Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Right now, the threat for severe weather looks to be low. We will, however, be on guard for at least some heavy downpours.

Any heavy rain could be enhanced by some moisture being drawn north ahead of the front.

Another dry day in our sights

The cold front coming through later Thursday is a fast mover. It will be to the East Coast by shortly after sunrise Friday, allowing high pressure to build in from Canada.

Initially, there is enough moisture in the lower atmosphere so we would expect a mix of sun and clouds during the morning. The trend in the afternoon would be for more sun and less clouds as our dew points drop into the 50s.

Temperatures manage to make it into the mid 70s making for a pleasant summer day.

The dry break only lasts for a day as the next frontal system moves in for Saturday with showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.

