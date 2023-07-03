SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Showers and a few storms remain possible for Monday, but do we dry out in time for the 4th of July? Find out the chances of rain over the coming days below…

Humid with more showers and a few storms to dodge

Yet another wave of low pressure is due to slide just south of us late Monday morning and afternoon which will produce some more rain and possibly a storm or two during this timeframe.

With all the moisture in the air, tropical downpours are the most likely hazard with any storm/pocket of heavier rain that develops Monday, which may result in localized flash flooding.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 once again on Monday like Sunday, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

Any rain for the 4th?

It is looking more and more promising that our rain chances are going to decrease come the 4th of July as the aforementioned storm system slowly slides east of us. So, if you have outdoor plans, other than a few spotty showers/storms, much of the 4th looks dry! The humidity remains with us, however, plus it should be warmer on the 4th too due to some added sunshine.

Mid-summer heat just around the corner

After seasonable highs around 80 for Sunday and Monday, our readings will climb to mid-summer levels midweek due to added sunshine, along with little to no chance of showers/storms.

High temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, plus the humidity continues to be high as well. Yes, Wednesday and Thursday will be great beach and pool days, but make sure to stay hydrated and limit direct exposure to the sun.

Not to be outdone, our weather looks to turn unsettled once again by Friday.