More snow; how much and what’s the timing for Central New York?

A motorist is pushed through snow by a man, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a bit of a thaw to begin this week, including Wednesday, the weather will go downhill beginning Thursday.

What’s the timing?

For Thursday morning’s commute the Storm Team expects a mix of rain and snow. For the most part, it should be okay getting to work and school with just a few slick spots.

During the day Thursday, the snowfall gets steadier. Snowfall by sunset Thursday evening 1-4″.

Heaviest snow falls Thursday night

The worst of this storm will be Thursday night.

Precipitation should be all snow, with additional snowfall accumulation of 4-8″by sunrise Friday.

Add it all up; take into account some melting and compaction, much of Central New York should end up with a storm total of 6-10″ by Friday morning. This includes Syracuse.

The threat of icing looks minimal. That is good news.

Storm total snowfall

Not much additional snowfall Friday

Snowfall will lessen Friday morning. While the worst of the storm will be behind us, the combination of the snow that fell, along with temperatures in the teens, will mean a very slow and difficult Friday morning commute.

The snow should entirely end by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cold Friday, remaining primarily in the teens with a north wind (wind coming from the north)