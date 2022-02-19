SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Snow, gusty winds and more cold to see Saturday.

At a glance:

All see a burst of snow 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, near zero visibility

Wind picks up Saturday morning, gusts to 45-50 mph

Localized lake effect snow Saturday afternoon and evening

SATURDAY:

A quick moving system brings widespread snow showers Saturday. Some squalls and reduced visibility will be possible. The first squall swings through in the morning for all with a cold front. If you are the road between 8-11 am be careful because road conditions will change quickly with a 15 to 30 minute burst of snow and near zero visibility.

The wind ramps back up as well with gusts past 40 mph. A wind advisory is up for most of Central New York starting at 10 am.

Temperatures remain cold, especially with the gusty wind. Wind chills are in the teens.

Lake effect snow develops behind this cold front. First, it is east of Lake Ontario. Then, in the mid to late afternoon, it’s dropping south into Syracuse.

Accumulations for most are minor with 1 to 3 inches around by late evening around Syracuse. The highest accumulations end up across the Tug Hill where some measure 6-10” of snow by the end of the day. This is where a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect.

Lake effect snow continues southeast of Lake Ontario overnight. Additional accumulations are likely. Expect on average an additional 1-3″ by 7 a.m.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the pick day! Sunshine returns and there is a milder southwesterly breeze. Temperatures are back near 40.

For early next week we are even milder as we could touch 50 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.