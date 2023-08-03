SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – More showers and storms will rumble through Central New York overnight. Find out the latest below…

Storms still possible overnight

One line of strong to severe t-storms was moving through the counties of Lake Ontario and away from Syracuse as of late evening. Those storms had history of producing large hail and damaging winds.

A separate line of storms was dropping south over Lake Ontario and should move into the Syracuse area close to midnight. While these storms may not be severe, they likely would cause frequent lightning along with heavy downpours and brief wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Storms would move out of the region before sunrise Friday.

Outside this storm threat, it is a warm and hazy night with lows in the 60s. Have the fans and AC ready again!

Another round of storms Friday

On Friday we have the benefit of a cold front to cause another round of showers and storms. The front moves through Syracuse early in the afternoon so we expect the most likely time for showers and storms from late morning through midafternoon.

Any storm that forms Friday could have gusty, damaging winds and hail to go along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Parts of the region are under a ‘Slight’ risk for severe weather Friday.

Friday’s front is a fast mover and is already into Eastern New York by Friday evening. We would expect a dry evening here in Central New York with the possibility of some sun, too.

Weekend looking good!

The aforementioned front causing Friday’s showers and storms quickly sweeps to our east Friday night and in its place is a new air mass that leads to mainly sunny skies over the weekend with seasonable temperatures near 80 and low humidity as well.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.