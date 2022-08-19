SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A temporary change in the pattern is taking place which will yield some nicer weather across CNY. Find out all about the nicer change and how long it last below…

TODAY:

Low pressure aloft and at the surface moves away more so from the Northeast and is replaced by high pressure for the end of the week. The result? More in the way of sunshine, and warmer air on today! On top of all that, today will be missing the scattered afternoon showers and storms that have made up the majority of the week.

Highs to end the week should make it back into the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and mild tonight with lows between 60 and 65, and normally cooler spots dipping into the 50s overnight.

WEEKEND:

It stays mainly dry with a good deal of sun to kick off the weekend! We could be approaching 90 by Saturday. Yes, it’s a good idea to make those beach/pool plans to start the weekend!

The only thing that might interrupt a nice weekend here is a slight risk of a spotty shower/storm towards sunset Saturday and then a few spotty showers and storms around Sunday as the humidity rises.

The chances for showers and storms will increase a bit over the weekend but more so heading into the first part of next week due to a weak cold front slowly approaching from the west.

The first part of next week won’t be as warm as this weekend either because of the added cloud cover and increasing coverage of showers and storms.

Stay tuned for further updates…