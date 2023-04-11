SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The batch of high and mid-level clouds out there now slowly departs Wednesday, but the warmth won’t be leaving just increasing across CNY over the coming days! Find out below how warm we get.

Most stay dry despite some clouds

A strong area high pressure is well established up across the Northeast is responsible for the mainly dry weather the last several days.

Our only chance at a little rain is tonight into the start of Wednesday as a weak cold front gets close to CNY. We’ll see extra cloud cover from the front into at least the first part of Wednesday, but the sun still breaks through at times.

Most of the area will not see a drop of rain, but some showers will fall mainly north and east of Syracuse into Tug Hill, North Country, and Oneida counties tonight through Wednesday morning.

Winds slowly ease

Also, the gusty winds that developed Tuesday will slowly ease late tonight. These gusty winds increased the brushfire threat across the region on Tuesday, and while the winds let up some late Tuesday night into Wednesday, the brushfire risk will likely stay up. For more details click here.

Keep shades handy, and even the shorts!

We’re just getting started with the warm weather. The backdoor cold front lifts north as a warm front Wednesday will helps unleash even warmer air across CNY for the second half of the week into the start of the weekend!

Spring now, but summery feel by weeks end!

Given the extended period of more direct April sunshine and a warming air mass and this spells a developing summery feel with 80+ degree warmth on the way Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Record warmth is a distinct possibility on Friday as we are forecasting a record tying high of 83°. The record was set back in 1968.

Any changes to the summery weather over the weekend? At this point it appears we stay summery feeling and most of the weekend looks to remain dry too! It’s after the weekend that cooler changes and at least somewhat unsettled weather probably returns. Stay tuned for updates.