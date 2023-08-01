SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Comfortably cool air sticks around into the start of August, but do we need to worry about any rain? Find out what we are thinking below…

July 2023 is officially in the books. Where did the month in Syracuse rank among the last one hundred and twenty odd Julys? Click here to find out.

A great big moon shines on CNY overnight!

If you step outside overnight Tuesday you’ll have no problem seeing the second Supermoon of 2023! Click here for more details.

You’ll want to have a light jacket/hoodie if you are heading out to check out the Supermoon though. Temperatures will cool into the 50s.

Winning Wednesday!

High pressure crests overhead midweek and produces an incredible Wednesday for the region under lots of sun, low humidity and comfortably warm air. Highs warm to between 75 and 80 after a cool start to Wednesday within a few degrees of 50!

80s with more humidity return late week

More warmth, upper 70s to mid-80s, and humidity will be making a return for the last half of the week as winds shift to the south-southwest. As the warmth and humidity builds in Tuesday morning we are likely to see a few showers then an isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

We should see some sun on Thursday too, but the southwest flow will also increase our odds for some showers and storms mainly on Friday.

& one more thing…

Yup, we probably are going to deal with at least some smoke in the air once again. When? It appears towards Wednesday afternoon and evening some smoke will likely push in from the west. Thankfully, this time, it appears that the smoke is going to be higher in the sky and less problematic for the majority of us.

The elderly, very young and those that have respiratory issues may feel the effects somewhat Wednesday night through Thursday, but no air quality alerts are anticipated mid to late this week.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.