SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We have been in the ‘sweet spot’ as far as summer weather is concerned this past weekend. However, it looks like heat and humidity are returning to kick off the new week.

TODAY:

Have the AC and fans ready to go for today as changes start to take place in our weather.

On Monday, southwesterly winds lead to much warmer air moving into CNY. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us if temperatures touch 90 degrees in lower elevations including Syracuse. The one thing that might prevent Syracuse from hitting 90 degrees is if cloud cover would thicken faster than we are thinking right now.

The record for Monday is 96 set in 1936 which we expect to be safe.

Even with extra cloud cover around later today, we are expecting a dry day.

TONIGHT:

The night starts dry, but after midnight there could be a few showers and storms moving in ahead of a slow moving cold front. It’s a breezy and warm night and certainly uncomfortable without AC to sleep.

Lows likely won’t drop any lower than the upper 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY:

While not as warm on Tuesday, it does turn out more humid as dew points climb well into the 60s. That increase in moisture and an approaching cold front lead to our best chance of showers and storms in almost a week.

We get a break from the showers and storms later in the morning but that also gives us a chance to warm back into the 80s. With it being humid plus the cold front getting closer, another round of storms likely to form early in the afternoon close to Syracuse then quickly move into Eastern New York by evening.

It is this round of storms that could cause some gusty, damaging winds and even some hail.

There is still the possibility of a few showers and storms into Wednesday behind Tuesday cold front but the severe threat by then is lower than Tuesday.