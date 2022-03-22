SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Grab a jacket and the sunglasses today! Enjoy more sunshine, but that breeze keeps a slight chill in the air.

TUESDAY:

Today us shaping up to be the brightest day of the week. High pressure to the north is expected to be in firm control of the weather around the region to give us plenty of sun again.

A cool breeze out of the northwest between 5 and 15 mph should keep highs in the 40s for CNY Tuesday afternoon, with a touch of a wind chill at times.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy with a frosty low dropping into the 20s to around 30 as high pressure stays in control.

WEDNESDAY:

Unfortunately, Wednesday’s weather goes downhill thanks to an approaching storm system from the southwest. We start dry Wednesday. Clouds will thicken with a developing gusty breeze, and then some rain showers move in during the afternoon.

Highs should warm well into the 40s to possibly 50 with enough dry time.

END OF THE WEEK:

Any lingering showers Thursday will slowly give way to mainly dry conditions for the afternoon as the storm slides away from the area.

Highs should warm close to 60 Thursday afternoon, but don’t get used to the milder air because a cooling trend starts to round out the week.

A cold front is slated to come through Thursday night/Friday morning. Temperatures likely cool back to near 50 Friday with a few scattered showers around.

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend, especially come Sunday. We may even have some accumulation snow for parts of CNY by then. Don’t get too caught up in the recent spring fever and put away the winter gear just yet…