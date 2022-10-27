SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – All good things must come to an end and that unfortunately is the case with the unseasonably warm air that was over us the last few days. What happens next? All the details are below.

TODAY:

While our temperatures this afternoon end up some 20 to 25 degrees cooler than Wednesday, it is actually closer what is typical for the end of October.

Drier air today comes in on a steady northwesterly wind and should help mix out some of the low lake clouds during the afternoon as a strong area of high pressure builds in from the west.

TONIGHT:

The strong area of high pressure, or the center of a very dry and cool air mass slides over CNY late tonight/early Friday. This sets the stage for little to no wind, a mainly clear sky and a frosty, cold start to Friday with lows tonight/early Friday bottoming out in the 20s and low 30s.

This chilly start will likely be the first time Syracuse has dipped to 32 degrees or lower since May 1st, or this fall season!

FRIDAY:

It looks seasonably cool, but nice for Friday after a frosty start under a blend of high clouds and sunshine thanks to high pressure cresting overhead.

Highs are in the mid-50s to round out the week.

WEEKEND:

So far this October we have had a good track record with weekend weather and this weekend is no different. High pressure remains in control over this final weekend of October and that will mean more dry weather and plenty of sunshine!

We expect some bone chilling, frosty mornings over the weekend, but with all the sun temperatures should rise above 60 degrees both Saturday and especially Sunday!

This is great news for any outdoor activities you may be taking part in over the weekend like tailgating for the SU vs. Notre Dame game, pumpkin/apple picking, outdoor chores/exercise, haunted hayrides and any other Halloween festivities taking place.

Stay tuned for updates!