More records being broken due to lack of chill

So it finally turned colder and more October and even November like for a couple of days or so in CNY over the weekend into the start of this week. All the while, though, a few more temperature records for the warmth we’ve been seeing in general this fall are being set.

First, the latest to feel a high not reach 60 degrees was October 16th back in 1955, but it didn’t occur until October 17th this year!

Next record, we have broken the latest into the season without temperatures dropping to 45 degrees or below was October 8th and for the first time it happened Monday evening, October 18th!

How about the first 40 degree or lower temperature? That hasn’t happened as of October 19th, and the latest date that has happened is October 20th back in 2005. This record will be broken by at least a few days with a chance of feeling that occur possibly over the weekend.

Lastly, the latest 32 degree or lower reading to occur was just 7 years ago on November 13th, 2014. There’s a chance we flirt with freezing early Monday/Tuesday morning next week if the clouds clear and the wind calms down. If it doesn’t happen early next week then we may make a run at this latest frost/freeze record, but we have a ways to go.

Stay tuned…