Mid to late last week we had the big warm up and rainfall that only led to localized minor flooding for the most part across CNY, but what about this week’s flood potential?

The set up that may lead to more flooding in spots this week:

After a milder end to the weekend with highs well into the 30s to low 40s with wind and some sun, it appears we are in for even milder weather Monday through the start of Wednesday.

A batch of rain comes into CNY after 10 or 11 am Tuesday into Tuesday night too. We are not expecting as much rain as late last week, but a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain is expected for most with upwards of an inch plus possible around the Tug Hill.

When is the best chance of flooding?

This rainfall along with temperatures well into the 50s may very well trigger at least localized minor flooding and ice jams Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

So be sure to check to make sure those sump pumps are working, and that the gutters around the house are clear of debris before Tuesday afternoon.

Flood threat won’t last long…

Much colder air returns Wednesday afternoon through the rest of the week putting an end to the flood potential for the last half of the week.