SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re flipping back and forth between spring and winter the next few days. Details are below…

Temperature rollercoaster through the weekend

We are cold and quiet Thursday night with lows dropping into the 20s, but temperatures should rise to near 30 by sunrise. Eventually the temperatures climb even more to the upper 40s by the end of the day Friday, especially west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes.

Unfortunately, as the milder air returns so too does clouds and some rain showers to end the week. Rain showers and a little wintry mix/snow mainly east of Syracuse (higher elevations) Friday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

We continue to warm into the 50s Friday night and 60s Saturday morning/midday before a cold front moves through Saturday afternoon with some rain showers and possibly a t-storm. Any afternoon shower or storm could have gusty winds.

Behind the cold front, temperatures fall out of the 60s into the 40s and 30s Saturday afternoon and evening. This leads to any rain ending as a bit of snow Saturday night across the region. There is a coating to an inch for most, but a few inches is possible up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

A winter’s chill Sunday

Sunday is the drier half of the weekend with a good deal of sunshine, but it’s going to be a bit windy and unseasonably chilly.

Highs to round out the weekend probably only sneak into the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. Yes, you’ll need the shades and jackets when out and about Sunday.