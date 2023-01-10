SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you look up “typical January weather in CNY” then you’ll probably find a day like today. But a warmup and more rain (still no snow) is coming later in the week. Details are below…

Typical January chill in the air is here, but hardly any snow

Our temperatures staying in the 30s the next few days…. Right where they should be. It’s cold enough for snow, and there’s some lake effect snow around Tuesday morning, but it’s not enough to amount to more than a coating.

The weather stays quiet the rest of the day Tuesday. Some breaks of sun is even possible near and north and east of Syracuse in the afternoon.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy but remains quiet as high pressure holds on for one more day.

End of the week warmup includes rain

Still, it doesn’t look like a major change to prolonged winter cold and snow for us here in Central New York in the near term.

By Thursday and Friday we’ll have temperatures well in the 40s and perhaps in the 50s at times. These warmer temperatures come with steady rain showers to close out the week.

