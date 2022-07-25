SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a long night of stormy, stuffy weather, we finally have relief from the heat and humidity on the way!

MONDAY:

We have a feeling there’s going to be some extra sleepy Central New Yorkers on this Monday morning if the overnight storms kept you up.

Don’t let the muggy, rainy start to the day fool you. Once the cold front passes by later this morning we’ll notice great improvement for the second half of the day.

After 9 or 10 am into the afternoon we will dry out with a gusty west-northwest breeze, cooler and less humid air mass thanks to high pressure building in from the west.

For those not loving/enjoying the high heat and humidity you’ll be much happier this afternoon into Tuesday! We should feel the upper 70s and low 80s, and not sweltering upper 80s to mid-90s for the first time in about a week! Enjoy!

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

After a refreshing Monday night with lows in the 50s to near 60 for many, it should be seasonably/comfortably warm under plenty of sun Tuesday as high pressure settles in.

Highs on Tuesday warm to near 80.

It turns warmer and a bit more humid midweek with sun fading behind more clouds as the afternoon progresses.