SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Will our holiday travel plans be impacted by the weather over the next few days? Find out all the details below…

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for areas northeast of Syracuse into tonight as you can see below…

Any mix changes to just rain tonight

A steady, cold rain continues this evening before tapering to scattered lighter showers by midnight as temperatures rise out of the 30s and into the 40s for many late tonight/early Wednesday. Areas east of Syracuse, especially up towards the Tug Hill will likely see a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain slowly change to rain towards and after midnight.

Who has the best chance of snow/ice accumulation?

Most areas, including Syracuse will not see any snow/ice accumulation, but towards the Tug Hill, Adirondacks and possibly hills southeast of Syracuse we do expect a slushy coating of sleet and possibly a glazing to a tenth of inch of ice too through tonight.

Not too shabby for you travelers Wednesday

Only scattered lighter rain showers linger Wednesday, especially during the morning as drier air gradually work in during the day. Highs for the big travel day rise into the mid-40s. This is great news for all the travelers in and around CNY!

