SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Get ready to launch into some summer-like weather this week. We’re cool at night, especially through midweek, but getting warmer and warmer each day that passes this week with near record warmth late this week!

REST OF THIS WEEK:

High pressure down at the ground and in the upper atmosphere will take up residence from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. This ‘blocked’ pattern holds back all other weather systems not only for the early part of the week but right through week’s end!

This means a continuation of abundant sunshine by day and star shine at night with gradually rising temperatures during the day and at night thanks to the strong May sun warming the air and a warmer air mass sliding in from the west each day that passes through Friday.

The week started with temperatures in the low to mid 70s Monday, by Wednesday we should be up around 80 degrees and likely feel highs reaching the low to mid 80s for the last half of the week with a noticeable increase in humidity too!

Temperatures continue to climb the rest of the week

Record highs are challenged late this week too

Slowly turns more humid late this week and especially over the weekend

Dry through Friday before chances of a few showers and storms returns

The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday too, and it’s probably not until the weekend that the odds of a few spotty showers and storms goes up. The best chance for showers and storms is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and more humidity but also an approaching cold front.

Enjoy the continued spoiling by Mother Nature, and be sure to have the shades, sunscreen, and hats ready to go! 🙂