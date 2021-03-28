Mother Nature may play a joke on CNY for April Fool’s Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- After a brief chill down to start the week, we will turn much milder again across CNY Tuesday into Wednesday. It will feel unseasonably mild Tuesday and Wednesday like it has been for the majority of the time the last couple weeks.

However, the combination of a strong cold front and an area of low pressure developing along the front will provide a change in seasons across our area for the second half of the week.

As of Sunday evening, there were two solutions that the long range computer forecast models are presenting. One solution was a little snowier than the other, especially across the higher terrain.

As of Monday morning, there is some better agreement on more of a snowier solution. Don’t put the shovels (and snow blowers) away just yet!

The European computer model (Consistent snowier Solution) is suggesting rain showers will develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night as a cold front slowly slides into and through the region Wednesday night. As the storm intensifies and moves up the front, rain will become heavier and ultimately change to snow near and especially after midnight Wednesday night. Snow would be steady and possibly heavy at times for the Thursday morning commute, especially east of Syracuse before tapering to lighter snow showers by Thursday afternoon. Snow ends Thursday night.

When all is said and done if the latest European model run is correct, most, if not all, of Central New York would pick up at least 2 or 4 inches of snow, but several inches of snow would be possible across the higher terrain near and east of 81 by Thursday afternoon.

Now the latest American model (GFS) is more in line with the European model and showing at least a few inches of snow for most and several inches of snow for the higher elevations. This is a change in data from this past weekend.

While the front brings some rain showers in during the morning, the storm developing along the front is slower than what it has been showing. More rain will move in Wednesday evening, changing to snow after sunset. Snow would taper to scattered snow showers Thursday afternoon before ending Thursday night.

Needless to say, this is something we will be monitoring very closely over the next few days. This time of year though it is tough to accumulate snow during the day thanks to the higher sun angle. So if roads become slick and sloppy late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday conditions would improve quickly Thursday morning.

Either way, it is looking like we will turn much colder come Thursday and Friday (Good Friday) with some wind to boot making it feel more like February than the start of April. Yes, it’s a rude joke by Mother Nature if this plays out.

Stay tuned for updates from the Newschannel 9 Storm Team.