SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It is the last weekend of the winter season, and it sure will feel like it! Some will even see accumulation snow.

Winter chill and lake snow returns this weekend

Thanks to a pair of cold fronts, our temperatures are back in the 30s for the weekend. Conditions will be windy both days as well making it feel like the teens and 20s.

A few snow showers are expected to develop Saturday afternoon across central New York. There could even be a few bursts of snow across all of the region but little to no accumulation is expected for most.

Late season lake effect for some

With the second cold front moving through Saturday night, we think a band of accumulating lake snow is going to develop between Southern Jefferson and Northern Oswego counties stretching eastward into Lewis county. The National Weather Service has issued Lake Effect Snow Warnings for Jefferson, Oswego and Lewis counties from 5pm Saturday to 8pm Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories will also go into effect for northern Oneida and northern Herkimer counties for the same time frame. Snow totals may reach 6-12” across the most persistent snow bands.

Sunday morning the lake snow south pushes south and could be close to the Syracuse area before it breaks up and dissipates for Sunday afternoon. That said, there could be a light accumulation even around the Syracuse area.

Spring starts sunny

Any snow showers that linger into Sunday evening end overnight and it looks like Spring starts on a quiet note Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures seasonably warm in the mid 40s. high pressure builds in bringing the pleasant start to our new season.

While not as strong as over the weekend, the breeze is still up on Monday.