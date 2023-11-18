SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As rain moves out of central New York we are seeing more change heading into the weekend! Find out all the details below…

Noticeably chillier this weekend

Much of Saturday looks to be dry after a lingering sprinkle or flurry to start the day, but it’s going to be brisk and much colder with highs only in the low to mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s. We are more optimistic for sunshine during the day but doesn’t change our thinking that Saturday is a cool day, especially compared to the last few days across central New York.

Another disturbance aloft and cold front down at the ground will bring another chance for rain and snow showers beginning Saturday night. Scattered rain and snow will continue through Sunday, but there will still be some occasional dry breaks mixed in.

Sunday is a blustery day as well with highs only in the low to mid 40s once again. It will also be quite blustery, making it feel even colder outside. Be sure to bundle up if you’ll be venturing out Sunday.

Dry but colder on Monday

High pressure will build in and take control of our weather for Monday. This will provide us with a lot of sunshine, but that sunshine won’t help us out temperature-wise. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 30s to perhaps around 40 at best.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.