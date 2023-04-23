SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Cooler and more spring-like weather is making a comeback beginning today across Central New York.

Keep the rain gear handy

After dealing with a soaking rain late Saturday into Saturday night, there will be a little but of dry time in the mix this morning. However, don’t put away the umbrella just yet.

A few pop-up showers will develop, especially midday into and through this afternoon. Nothing as widespread in terms of precipitation is expected today though, and we should even see a few breaks of sun especially early in the day.

Any more warm weather in sight?

After a record-breaking warm Friday and a cooler but still unseasonably warm Saturday, our downward temperature trend continues today.

Highs will only reach the mid 50s at best, which is a few degrees below our average high for this time of year.

Unseasonably chilly to start the week, but any precipitation?

The cool air at the surface and aloft lingers into much of this week and helps produce scattered pop-up showers to develop daily, Monday through Wednesday, between about the 10 or 11 am and 8 or 9 pm timeframe.

Temperatures at night are expected to drop into the 30s which could cause a bit of snow to mix in with the rain showers, especially over higher elevations.

Highs will remain below average over the next few days.